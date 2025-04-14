General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Director Sells $49,240.00 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) Director Trust Fbo Altschul Arthur G, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $49,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
General American Investors Price Performance
General American Investors stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $55.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74.
General American Investors Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
