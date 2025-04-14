General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Director Sells $49,240.00 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) Director Trust Fbo Altschul Arthur G, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $49,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

General American Investors Price Performance

General American Investors stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $55.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74.

General American Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About General American Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in General American Investors by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in General American Investors during the first quarter worth $232,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in General American Investors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in General American Investors by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

