Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 125,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 38,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,164,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,767,000 after buying an additional 214,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.50 on Monday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1866 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.