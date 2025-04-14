Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $149.18 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $126.65 and a 52-week high of $160.18. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

