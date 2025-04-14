Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.08 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,797 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Henry Schein by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,347.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HSIC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $64.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

