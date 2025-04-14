Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,358 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Yum China were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $44.35 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $1,851,796.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,021,879.47. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,152 shares of company stock worth $2,242,176. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

