Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

