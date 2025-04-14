Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,547 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 524.3% during the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 26,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 22,546 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Darden Wealth Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $172.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.14. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $267.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

