Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK opened at $258.45 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.82.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

