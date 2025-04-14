Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 70,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Separately, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 3.9 %

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.