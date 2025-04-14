Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

ProShares Short Financials Stock Down 1.7 %

ProShares Short Financials stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. ProShares Short Financials has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $43.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28.

ProShares Short Financials Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

About ProShares Short Financials

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

