Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 268.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $5,359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AMC Networks by 73.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 158,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

In other AMC Networks news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $1,072,697.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at $144,789.35. This represents a 88.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

AMC Networks Trading Up 2.7 %

AMCX stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $265.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.26 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

