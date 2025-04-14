Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $469,000 Position in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Net Lease Office Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Net Lease Office Properties Price Performance

NLOP stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative net margin of 122.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Net Lease Office Properties

(Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.