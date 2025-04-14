Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,106 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAGE. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,105,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 430,432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of SAGE opened at $7.16 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 971.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

