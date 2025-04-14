Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in United Bankshares by 1,921.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

UBSI stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.91. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.01%.

Insider Activity at United Bankshares

In related news, Director Sara Dumond bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,940.54. This represents a 105.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

