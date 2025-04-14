Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 1,403 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,403 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 67,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,340,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Workday by 243.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 152,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 108,035 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workday by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Workday by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 84,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,455 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total transaction of $17,246,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,729,781.44. The trade was a 39.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,814.67. The trade was a 22.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,227 shares of company stock worth $77,863,531 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.18.

Workday Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $226.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

