Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 249 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $421.21 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $624.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $457.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

