Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 570 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 377.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 304.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $938,000. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,118.48. The trade was a 6.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Price Performance

PFIS stock opened at $40.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $407.98 million, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.57. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.17). Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.58%.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

