Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 172 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,378,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,629,225,000 after buying an additional 4,029,596 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,598,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $857,499,000 after acquiring an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,064,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,749,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,083,000 after purchasing an additional 488,680 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $127.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $188.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.60.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

