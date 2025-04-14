Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 421 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Linde were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Linde by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 171,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,311,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 221,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,663,000 after buying an additional 25,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Linde by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,818,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,737,000 after buying an additional 265,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.62, for a total value of $3,117,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $6,786,289.30. This trade represents a 31.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Wood sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.26, for a total value of $1,323,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,571.38. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,159 shares of company stock worth $5,603,843. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN stock opened at $441.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.80. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

