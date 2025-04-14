Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $9,413,000. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $8,517,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 716,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,746,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 869,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 581,877 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE SBH opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $867.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

