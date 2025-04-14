Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. UBS Group upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. Roku has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.59.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,225. This trade represents a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,174.90. This represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,905 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,056 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 369.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

