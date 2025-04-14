Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 6,169 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,251 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Matador Resources by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $39.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.74.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.17 per share, for a total transaction of $71,721.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,780. This trade represents a 3.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,899.30. The trade was a 2.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,100,769. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

