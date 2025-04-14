Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNTA. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $193,390.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,609.54. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $917,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,723.73. This represents a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,168 shares of company stock worth $4,309,568 in the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,909,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,218,000 after buying an additional 3,614,623 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $20,994,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,823 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,119,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,744,000 after purchasing an additional 924,027 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,426,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after purchasing an additional 710,936 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.53. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 21.52.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

