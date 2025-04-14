New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. China Renaissance lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,425,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of EDU opened at $42.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $91.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.37.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

