Gold Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 11th

Newmont, Robinhood Markets, Agnico Eagle Mines, Coca-Cola, and Barrick Gold are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares in companies engaged in the exploration, extraction, and production of gold. They offer investors an opportunity to gain exposure to movements in gold prices, while also carrying risks tied to operational challenges and market fluctuations within the mining sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $4.45 on Friday, reaching $55.39. 18,295,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,822,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. The company has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $58.72.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.92. 22,678,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,631,540. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.63. 4,698,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,123. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $118.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.65. 7,401,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,266,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The company has a market cap of $308.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. 25,525,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,882,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

