Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Voya Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Voya Financial stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

