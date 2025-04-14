Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,491,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 502.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $183,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,785,088.64. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $157,103.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,323.72. The trade was a 13.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $100.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.67 and a 200-day moving average of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $95.49 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

