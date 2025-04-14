Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.54 Million Position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,556,000 after buying an additional 1,282,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,011,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,719 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 837,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 625,010 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $3,815,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 228,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 158,230 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,727.70. This trade represents a 6.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. The Campbell Soup Company has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

