Insider Buying: Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) Director Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Allen Johnson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$52,500.00.

Source Energy Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Source Energy Services stock opened at C$7.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.21. Source Energy Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.79 and a 1 year high of C$18.45.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

