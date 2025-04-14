Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,789 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Universal Health Services by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.77.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of UHS opened at $175.05 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.69 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.