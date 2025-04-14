AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) Insider Buys A$174,229.14 in Stock

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Webster purchased 173,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$174,229.14 ($109,578.08).

AMCIL Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $365.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.

AMCIL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. AMCIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

AMCIL Company Profile

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. Amcil Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

