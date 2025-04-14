AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) Insider Buys A$174,229.14 in Stock

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Webster purchased 173,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$174,229.14 ($109,578.08).
AMCIL Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $365.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.
AMCIL Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. AMCIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.
AMCIL Company Profile
Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. Amcil Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AMCIL
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for AMCIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.