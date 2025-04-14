Peter Salzmann Sells 28,094 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 28,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $364,941.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,512 shares in the company, valued at $15,412,790.88. This trade represents a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Salzmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Peter Salzmann sold 8,767 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $208,917.61.

Immunovant Price Performance

Immunovant stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $34.47.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 3,816.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Two Seas Capital LP grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,511,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,443,000 after buying an additional 835,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMVT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

