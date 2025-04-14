Elinor Mertz Sells 6,250 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 491,330 shares in the company, valued at $58,959,600. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elinor Mertz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $875,625.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Elinor Mertz sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.58, for a total value of $809,875.00.

Shares of ABNB opened at $114.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $166.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.86. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $592,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 22.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 25.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

