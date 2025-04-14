Insider Selling: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Insider Sells $81,251.91 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 10,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $81,251.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,202.61. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OppFi Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE OPFI opened at $8.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $728.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OppFi Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in OppFi by 2,488.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in OppFi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in OppFi by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPFI. JMP Securities lowered OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on OppFi

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.