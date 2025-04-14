Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells $1,056,900.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,934.52. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $78,001.44.

On Monday, March 10th, Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $1,253,100.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $1,581,900.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $1,647,000.00.

AKRO stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of -0.18. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AKRO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

