Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,431,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,092,000 after purchasing an additional 125,514 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,481,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,462,000 after buying an additional 72,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,039,000 after buying an additional 103,118 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,149,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,952,000 after buying an additional 492,381 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 6,085.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,438 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CMA. Raymond James reduced their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.16.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

