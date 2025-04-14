Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $1.95 Million in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 37,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in OneMain by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in OneMain by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 143.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE:OMF opened at $43.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90.

OneMain Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Northland Capmk raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OneMain

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at $887,960.79. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.