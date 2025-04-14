Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 28,599 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,599 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $19,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 1,362.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

NPK stock opened at $84.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $601.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average is $87.47. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $103.93.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The conglomerate reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $134.69 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

About National Presto Industries

(Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Further Reading

