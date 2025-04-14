Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 1,231 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 32.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1,447.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,525. This represents a 36.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $253.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $289.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

