Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 742,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,599,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,381,000 after acquiring an additional 316,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $358,205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,648,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,281,000 after purchasing an additional 181,767 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Pinterest by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,677,000 after purchasing an additional 278,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,210,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $34,994.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,081.48. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $3,180,906.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,497.84. The trade was a 94.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,836 shares of company stock worth $14,832,336 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

