Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 13,610 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,610 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $52.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

