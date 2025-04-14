Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $21,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PagerDuty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 243,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,993,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,220. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PagerDuty stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.06. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $121.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About PagerDuty

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.