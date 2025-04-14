URU Metals (LON:URU) Trading Down 27.9% – Should You Sell?

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report) was down 27.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). Approximately 760,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 435% from the average daily volume of 142,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.20 ($0.07).

URU Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of £61,875.00, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.12.

URU Metals Company Profile

URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

