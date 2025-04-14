Critical Analysis: Nextnrg (NASDAQ:NXXT) versus Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Nextnrg (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) and Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nextnrg and Camping World, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextnrg 0 0 0 0 0.00 Camping World 0 3 6 0 2.67

Camping World has a consensus target price of $25.88, indicating a potential upside of 112.00%. Given Camping World’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Camping World is more favorable than Nextnrg.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextnrg -62.85% N/A -295.04% Camping World -0.40% -23.77% -0.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Nextnrg and Camping World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.6% of Nextnrg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Camping World shares are held by institutional investors. 81.7% of Nextnrg shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Camping World shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nextnrg and Camping World”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextnrg $27.77 million 12.40 -$10.47 million ($6.67) -0.46 Camping World $6.10 billion 0.20 $31.04 million ($0.76) -16.06

Camping World has higher revenue and earnings than Nextnrg. Camping World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextnrg, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nextnrg has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camping World has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camping World beats Nextnrg on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextnrg

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. Its app-based interface provides customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc., together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry. It also offers extended vehicle service contracts; roadside assistance plans; property and casualty insurance programs; travel planning and directories; and publications, as well as operates the Coast to Coast Resorts and Good Sam Campgrounds. In addition, the company provides new and used RVs; vehicle financing; RV repair and maintenance services; various RV parts, equipment, supplies, and accessories, which include towing and hitching products, satellite and GPS systems, electrical and lighting products, appliances and furniture, and other products; and collision repair services comprising fiberglass front and rear cap replacement, windshield replacement, interior remodel solutions, and paint and body work. Further, it offers equipment, gears, and supplies for camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersports equipment and supplies, as well as operates Good Sam Club, a membership organization that offers savings on a range of products and services and provides co-branded credit cards. Additionally, the company facilitates an RV rental platform that connects travelers with RV owners; and designs, manufactures, and distributes RV and camping furniture, as well as a range of outdoor products and accessories. It serves customers through dealerships, and online and e-commerce platforms. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

