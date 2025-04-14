Critical Comparison: Zenas Biopharma (ZBIO) versus Its Peers

Zenas Biopharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) is one of 422 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Zenas Biopharma to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Zenas Biopharma pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Zenas Biopharma pays out -1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.7% and pay out 116.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Zenas Biopharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenas Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Zenas Biopharma Competitors -14,682.20% 39.10% -32.41%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenas Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zenas Biopharma Competitors 836 2276 4733 56 2.51

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zenas Biopharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Zenas Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 404.41%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 62.34%. Given Zenas Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zenas Biopharma is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zenas Biopharma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zenas Biopharma $5.00 million N/A -2.23 Zenas Biopharma Competitors $154.14 million -$11.26 million -55.29

Zenas Biopharma’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Zenas Biopharma. Zenas Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zenas Biopharma beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Zenas Biopharma

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company. The firm is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

