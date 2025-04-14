Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Position Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,674 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $81,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hub Group by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBG. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.73.

Hub Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

