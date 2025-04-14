Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,515,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,159,603 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $112,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 227,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,372,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 163,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,843.52. This trade represents a 58.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $1,128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 732,294 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,276.32. This represents a 12.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,395,541 shares of company stock valued at $15,028,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $9.86 on Monday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

