Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,759,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718,159 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $104,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 151,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Down 4.1 %

Vipshop stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on VIPS

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.