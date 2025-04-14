Invesco Ltd. Sells 38,477 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $90,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Open Text by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Open Text by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.18.

Open Text Stock Performance

OTEX opened at $25.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

