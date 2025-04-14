Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $109,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1,430.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on BOOT. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.62.

NYSE BOOT opened at $97.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

